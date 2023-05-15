Newry: Four arrested over toy thefts after police stop car on M1
Police have arrested four people and recovered toys and children's clothes believed to be linked to a string of toy-store thefts.
Officers stopped a vehicle on the M1 motorway at about 17:30 BST on Sunday near Lisburn.
They discovered the items, reported stolen from a shop in Newry, in the vehicle, which they believed was linked to a previous theft.
Three men aged 20, 22 and 31, and a 25-year-old woman, were arrested.
Police believe the toys and clothing are from branches of the same high-street shop in Cookstown, Omagh, Sprucefield and two outlets in Newry and Armagh.
Ch Insp Ian McCormick said multiple reports of suspected shoplifting led to the arrests. He encouraged business owners to contact officers if they see something suspicious.