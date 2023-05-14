Bafta wins 'an amazing end to Derry Girls journey', says Lisa McGee
A triumphant night at the Bafta TV Awards is an "an amazing end to our Derry Girls journey", according to the show's writer Lisa McGee.
The Channel 4 comedy, set in Londonderry in the 1990s, won a Bafta for scripted comedy.
Siobhán McSweeney, who plays Sister Michael, also won best female performance in a comedy programme for her portrayal of Sister Michael.
The show was first broadcast in 2018 and finished in 2022.
Based around Derry Girls Erin, Michelle, Clare and Orla, plus "the wee English fella" James, the show was about the everyday life of a group of teenagers set against the backdrop of the Northern Ireland Troubles.
It also featured a number of high profile cameos, from Liam Neeson to Conleth Hill.
During her acceptance speech at the ceremony on Sunday, Ms McGee joked that she was struggling to access her list of thank yous because she had forgotten her phone passcode.
"I'd like to thank our first home, Derry, with its unbreakable spirit, and hilarious characters," she went on.
"We'd tell people we were making a comedy about teenagers navigating the Troubles and the standard response was 'that's not funny'," she told the audience.
"It didn't have runaway hit written all over it."
The writer added she found "in the specific there is always universal" and there is always "light in the dark".
"What an amazing end to our Derry Girls journey. It's been a privilege making this show and thank you for watching."
Derry Girls also won the Bafta for scripted comedy in 2020.
Siobhán McSweeney, accepting her award, the first to be handed out on Sunday, joked she had been warned not to make a political statement or to be boring or sad.
"To the people of Derry, thank you for taking me into your hearts and your living rooms, thank you so much," she said.
Derry Girls ran for 19 episodes across three seasons, including a finale set as Northern Ireland prepared to vote on the Good Friday Agreement in 1998.
It has previously enjoyed success at the Irish Film and Television Awards and the Royal Television Society Awards.