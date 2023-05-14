Teenager sexual assault in Belfast investigated
- Published
Police are investigating after a teenage girl said she was sexually assaulted after being forced into a car in Newtownabbey on Saturday.
Officers were told she was approached by three men in a vehicle outside Abbey Centre at about 14:00 BST.
"One of the men exited the car and forced the girl inside the vehicle against her will," an officer said.
"While the car made its way towards Belfast, the girl was sexually assaulted."
Det Sgt Lyttle added the car stopped near Royal Avenue in the centre of Belfast and the victim raised the alarm for help when she was let out.
"A full investigation is underway and we are keen to hear from anyone that could help with our enquiries," they said.
Police want to speak to anyone who saw a dark-coloured car, which may have had tinted windows, travelling along Shore Road towards York Street and onto Royal Avenue between 14:00 and 14:30 to contact them.