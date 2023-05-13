Newtownards: Car hijacking victim threatened with weapon
A car owner was threatened with a weapon during a hijacking in what police have said was a "terrifying experience".
It happened at about 23:20 BST in Ann Street in Newtownards, County Down.
A man demanded the owner of a parked car get out and surrender the vehicle and his phone.
The victim fled on foot but was chased by the man with the weapon who tripped him up.
He handed over his phone and the suspect got into the car and drove off.
The vehicle was later recovered in Clanmorris Square in Bangor.
"This was a terrifying experience for the victim and our enquiries are at an early stage to determine exactly what happened and who was responsible," said Det Sgt Westbury.