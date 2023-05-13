Newtownards: Viable pipe bomb found during security alert
A viable pipe bomb has been found outside a house during a security alert in County Down, police have said.
The object was discovered in Ardmillan Crescent in Newtownards at about 23:00 BST on Friday.
A cordon was put in place and some houses were evacuated but residents were allowed to return home on Saturday morning.
The device was defused by ammunition technical officers.
Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Det Sgt Westbury said it was an "extremely reckless act".
He said police were working to establish a motive and the circumstances surrounding what happened, and to identify who was responsible.