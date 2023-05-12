Portadown man who allegedly doused son with petrol bailed
A man who allegedly doused his son with petrol and tried to set him on fire in a row over a quad bike has been given bail and ordered to seek psychiatric treatment.
Andrew Wilson is charged with attempting to cause grievous bodily harm to the teenager at their home.
The 46-year-old is also accused of putting his own father in a choke-hold during the same incident on 1 May.
The judge banned him from contacting his son or parents.
"I'm granting bail so he can get some treatment," he said. "If he doesn't get it he might as well stay in prison."
The police were called to the home after claims the defendant, from Tandragee Road in Portadown, County Armagh, had targeted his son after telling him not to touch motorbikes being kept there.
According to the prosecution, Mr Wilson lifted a jerry can of petrol and poured it over a bike the teenager had been working on.
He allegedly doused his son's jumper and trousers, lit a barbeque-type lighter and threw it at the teenager, missing him.
'Pressure cooker situation'
Mr Wilson is also charged with common assault against one of his parents in the immediate aftermath.
The case is being heard at the High Court in Belfast.
A prosecution lawyer told the court Mr Wilson had discharged himself from a mental health unit a week before the incident. He was being treated for depression.
Defence counsel told the court he had been living in a "pressure cooker" situation at his parent's home following a marital breakdown.
The defence lawyer accepted his client is likely to face prosecution for alleged attempted arson to the vehicle, but disputed any intent to cause injury.
"Police seized the son's clothing and they are of the view there was no smell of petrol," he added.
The judge ruled the defendant can be released from custody to live at a friend's house in County Antrim and said he will review the case again in June.