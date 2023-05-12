Rory Gallagher stepping back as Derry GAA manager
Derry senior men's Gaelic football manager Rory Gallagher has said he is stepping back from the role with immediate effect.
It comes after "serious allegations" made by his wife in a social media post earlier this week.
Nicola Gallagher alleged she suffered domestic abuse over a 24-year period.
In a statement, Mr Gallagher said: "This decision is borne out of a desire to protect my children from the ongoing turmoil."
"They will always be my priority," he added.
On Thursday, Mr Gallagher, who previously managed Donegal and Fermanagh, said that allegations against him had been "investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities".
He was due to lead Derry into the Ulster Senior Championship Final on Sunday against Armagh. Derry GAA said Ciaran Meenagh will now assume the role of senior football manager.
What were the allegations?
In a lengthy social media post, Nicola Gallagher claimed that domestic abuse occurred before and during her marriage.
"Blocking it out was easier than admitting what was happening," she wrote.
After outlining a catalogue of alleged beatings, Ms Gallagher, who is from Belleek, County Fermanagh, concluded: "Silence nearly killed me."
On Thursday, Ulster GAA addressed the issue of domestic abuse "in light of recent events".
It said: "While we cannot comment or make judgement on any specific allegation or allegations, Ulster GAA does not condone any form of domestic violence."
The provincial GAA administrative body added: "We encourage and support anyone who has been a victim of such abuse not to suffer in silence but to avail of the statutory and voluntary support services that are available in the community."