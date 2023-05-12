BBC NI journalists to strike on election results day
Members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) working across BBC Northern Ireland are due to strike on Friday 19 May for 24 hours.
The strike is in opposition to proposed cuts to jobs and programmes in the BBC.
Members voted 83% in favour of strike action, according to the NUJ.
A BBC spokesperson: "We continue to engage constructively with staff and the trade unions in the interests of everyone involved and the audiences we serve."
In November 2022, BBC Northern Ireland (BBC NI) said they planned to close 36 posts in an attempt to make £2.3m of savings and invest in online services.
The strike action will commence at 00:15 (BST) on 19 May and end at 00:15 (BST) on 20 May.
This is likely to affect the Northern Ireland council election coverage as voting takes place on 18 May, with counting on 19 May.
In a statement, the NUJ said it believes "the BBC's restructuring plans will impact resources and their ability to deliver quality programmes across Northern Ireland".
The cuts have caused significant changes to BBC Radio Foyle, where a half-hour news programme entitled The North West Today has replaced the two-hour Breakfast show.
BBC Director General Tim Davie gave evidence in January 2023 to the Public Accounts Committee at Westminster and said cuts to programming and jobs at BBC Radio Foyle are a "painful saving".
After Mr Davie's comments, politicians from the north west of Northern Ireland met BBC management in London to discuss cuts to BBC Radio Foyle.
Paul Siegert, NUJ national broadcasting organiser, said: "Members have been left with no option than to head to pickets in defence of their jobs and the much-loved programmes listeners tune into daily.
"Yet again, the BBC is pursuing savings and drastic changes at the expense of quality journalism it claims to pride itself on.
"The NUJ wants to reach a solution that resolves the dispute and asks the BBC to return to talks with a fair offer members can accept."
Why is the BBC making cuts?
In January 2022, the Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries confirmed the BBC licence fee would be frozen at £159 for two years.
That meant the BBC had to find a way to save money as the licence fee would not go up with inflation.
As a whole, the BBC announced proposals to make £500m in annual savings and to become a "digital-led" organisation in May 2022.
That included plans to employ up to 1,000 fewer people in the publicly funded part of the BBC over the next few years.
Channels including CBBC and BBC Four have been moved online and a single news channel replaced separate UK and world channels.
According to the BBC's most recent annual report for 2021/22 the number of adults who watch BBC TV each week has fallen, whereas use of digital services like the iPlayer, BBC online and BBC Sounds has risen.
BBC Northern Ireland spends about £55m a year on local programmes and services across TV, radio and online.