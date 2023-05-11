North Belfast: Homes evacuated over suspicious object
Some houses have been evacuated while a suspicious object is being examined in north Belfast.
The security alert was declared on Thursday afternoon near Willowbank Gardens off the Antrim Road.
The Antrim Road has been closed in some parts.
Cordons to both traffic and pedestrians are at Rosemount Gardens, Willowbank Gardens, Limestone Road and Hopefield Avenue.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has asked people to avoid the area at present.