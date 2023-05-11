NI Troubles: Sir Declan Morgan selected as head of legacy body
Sir Declan Morgan, a former Lord Chief Justice for Northern Ireland, has been selected to head a new Troubles legacy body.
The announcement was made by Northern Ireland Minister Lord Caine in the House of Lords.
It comes as controversial legacy legislation had its final committee sitting on Thursday.
The bill, which introduces conditional amnesties, is on course to pass into law before summer.
It intends to establish a new body, the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR), which Sir Declan will head.
Confirming the announcement in a written ministerial statement to Parliament, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said Sir Declan brought "a wealth of experience from his previous role".
"A hallmark of his distinguished career has been his commitment to addressing Northern Ireland's past. I am confident that he will bring the highest level of experience, expertise and integrity to this post which will help build public confidence in the ICRIR," he added.
Sir Declan Morgan had proposed setting up a legacy unit with its own staffing and resourcing in 2016.
He had asked the then-Stormont Executive to fund his five-year-plan, saying there was a legal obligation on the state to ensure so-called legacy inquests take place.
Sir Declan told the legacy bill committee last June that he recognised there were "challenges" with the legislation but he would be "horrified" to lose "the first opportunity we've had to do something for all the victims".
What is the legacy bill?
- Legislation that aims to draw a line under the Northern Ireland Troubles by dealing with so-called legacy issues
- The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill runs to almost 100 pages
- It was introduced in May in an attempt to deal with more than 1,000 unsolved killings
- A central element involves immunity from prosecution for those who co-operate with investigations run by a new information recovery body
- Victims' groups, the Irish government and political parties at Stormont are opposed to the bill, arguing it will remove access to justice for victims and their families
- Veterans Commissioner Danny Kinahan gave the bill a cautious welcome and it is also supported by the Northern Ireland Veterans Movement
- The bill had its second reading in the Lords on 23 November. The government told peers it would bring forward amendments including "a more robust process" around immunity from prosecution
- Lord Caine of the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) said the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR) would be able to conduct criminal investigations
- He said he would be "very, very surprised" if he does not table more amendments to the bill.
The Northern Ireland Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Bill will progress to report stage before its third reading in the House of Lords.