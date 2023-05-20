Patrick Kielty is new host of the Late Late show
- Published
Patrick Kielty is the new host of the Late Late Show, succeeding former presenter Ryan Tubridy, Irish broadcaster RTÉ has announced.
He is the fourth person to present the programme - one of the world's longest running late-night talk shows - since 1962.
Kielty said he was "absolutely thrilled" and that it was "a real honour" to take up the role.
The County Down-born comedian has a long career in TV and radio presenting.
Kielty currently hosts his own Saturday radio programme on BBC Radio 5Live, while from 1999 to 2003 he fronted Patrick Kielty Almost Live on BBC One.
He also co-presented talent show Fame Academy with English presenter Cat Deeley in 2002, with the pair later becoming a couple and getting married in 2012.
In March, Ryan Tubridy announced he would be stepping down after 14 years at the helm of the Late Late Show.
His final programme will be broadcast on Friday 26 May on RTÉ One, with Kielty expected to be on-air in September.
From GAA to fame
Kielty grew up in the County Down village of Dundrum and played Gaelic football for Down's minor team.
He studied psychology at Queen's University in Belfast before making his first serious steps into stardom as compere at the Empire Comedy Club in the city.
Around the same time, he got his first break into TV with a children's programme on Ulster Television called Sus.
In January 1988, during the course of The Troubles in Northern Ireland, his father Jack Kielty was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries.
Kielty said he could not thank RTÉ enough for giving him "the chance to be a part of the next chapter of such an iconic show".
"I'm also genuinely humbled to become part of Friday nights for so many Irish people, at home and around the world.
"I can't wait to get started on one of the greatest jobs in television."
Allow Twitter content?
This article contains content provided by Twitter. We ask for your permission before anything is loaded, as they may be using cookies and other technologies. You may want to read Twitter’s cookie policy, external and privacy policy, external before accepting. To view this content choose ‘accept and continue’.
Jim Jennings, RTÉ's director of content, said: "Patrick Kielty is undoubtedly one of Ireland's finest comedians, a fantastic presenter with a depth of experience, and a range of talents that will bring an exciting new dynamic to the show.
"Patrick's personality and passion is sure to connect with audiences and I look forward to it bursting on to screens in September.
"We have very definite ideas for the show already in the works and we'll be busy behind the scenes shaping the series for launch. We'll be back in August to tell you all about it."