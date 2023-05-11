NI council elections: DUP will not weaken stance on protocol, Sir Jeffrey says
The Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader has attacked those he accused of peddling the "lie" his party was about to weaken its opposition to the Northern Ireland Protocol.
Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said similar accusations were levelled against his party by those who sought to "steal" DUP votes in the assembly election.
"It was a lie then and it is lie now," Sir Jeffrey said.
He was speaking at the DUP's local government election manifesto launch.
The party is standing 152 candidates in next week's election - 20 fewer than in 2019.
Back then the DUP lost eight council seats, dropping from 130 to 122.
But it still remained the largest party across Northern Ireland's 11 council areas.
Framework 'does not meet tests'
The party has been under pressure over its boycott of the Stormont Executive as part of its protest against the Northern Ireland Protocol.
But Sir Jeffrey insisted it will "continue to stand firm after this election until we have properly secured and protected our place within the United Kingdom".
He also attacked those who have suggested the DUP will weaken its position after the council election.
He said: "Those who seek to steal votes from the DUP and divide unionism on the basis of that lie serve no purpose in what we're all trying to achieve, which is the restoration of Northern Ireland's place within the United Kingdom and our ability to trade with the rest of the United Kingdom."
He said his party had concluded that the Windsor Framework, agreed between the UK and EU to revise the protocol, does not meet the DUP's seven tests.
As a result, he said, "more work is required by the UK government if we are to secure the necessary conditions for a return of the Northern Ireland Executive".
The DUP leader also denied his party was coming under pressure to return to Stormont to deal with the forthcoming budget cuts.
"Let's be clear - if Stormont was restored tomorrow it would not solve the problem," he said.
"The problem is the Treasury. The problem is that our budget in Northern Ireland is not based on need."
Unionist unity
Sir Jeffrey also appealed for greater unionist unity in the council vote.
The party blamed the lack of transfers between unionist candidates for the loss of DUP seats in last year's assembly election.
He said: "The assembly election must act as a wake-up call for all unionists. Divided votes hands seats to the opponents of the union."
The DUP's 27-page manifesto set out a number of key party pledges including:
- Re-establishing the Northern Ireland Assembly on a sustainable basis.
- Delivering core council services at the lowest cost to ratepayers.
- Delivering regeneration in villages and town centres.
- Working with other unionists to strengthen NI heritage and culture.