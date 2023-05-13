Eurovision: NI superfans eagerly awaiting song contest final
- Published
The stage is set, the high notes have been hit and superfans from Northern Ireland are ready for the grand final of the Eurovision song contest.
Liverpool is hosting the first Eurovision Song Contest in the UK for 25 years.
It is hosting the competition on behalf of 2022 winners Ukraine following the Russian invasion of the country.
Paul Sceeny has travelled from Londonderry to soak up the sights and sounds ahead of Saturday.
He attended the first semi-final on Tuesday night and said the buzz around the arena and the whole city was fantastic.
"Eurovision has just taken over the whole place," he told BBC Radio Foyle's The North West Today programme.
Flags and symbols of winners Ukraine are a common sight throughout Liverpool, Mr Sceeny said.
"There are so many nods to Ukraine with art installations and Ukrainian flags scattered around everywhere," he said.
"It was always going to be difficult to get the tone quite right but they've definitely done a great job in making it still Ukraine's party".
Mr Sceeny said they were positioned right beside the stage for the first semi-final and both he and his family loved the over-the-top costumes and seeing the fantastic visuals synonymous with Eurovision.
He said he was devastated Ireland's Wild Youth would not be appearing in the grand final after bowing out in the semi-final stages.
Pushed to predict a winner, he said he believed Finland could be the ones to watch for the top prize.
"I also wouldn't rule out Ukraine winning it again after they put forward such a strong song this year," he added.
Mr Sceeny said he always had an interest in Eurovision and that living in Derry had multiplied his love for the competition tenfold because it has such a strong connection to the contest.
Derry-born musician Phil Coulter co-wrote three Eurovision song entries and Derry woman Dana's song All Kinds Of Everything won the contest in 1970 for Ireland.
Seanán O'Kane is originally from County Antrim but has worked as a primary-school teacher in Liverpool since 2014.
She said the whole city has had a facelift preparing for the contest and she has loved seeing people from around the world descend on Liverpool.
"There's a real sense of pride amongst the locals," she told BBC News NI.
"Even people who maybe would have never had any interest in the contest before are getting into the spirit this year."
The Eurovision fanatic also attended the first semi-final and will be watching the grand final at the official Euroclub in Liverpool.
The event is being hosted by Irish duo and previous contestants Jedward and former Eurovision winner Conchita Wurst.
Ms O'Kane said Eurovision was a fantastic way to "forget all the bad things going on the world" and to lose yourself in cheesy pop, weird costumes and the often controversial voting.
She thinks Sweden's Loreen, who won the contest in 2012 with her song Euphoria, will win this year.
'It was a tradition in our house'
Nicky McElhatton has been to several Eurovision song contests over the years, but decided to watch this year's final at home.
"I went to Vienna in 2015 and Lisbon in 2018, but this year with the cost of accommodation and ticket prices I decided against going," the Coalisland native told BBC News NI.
"Liverpool have put on a fantastic show but on previous trips I've always treated it like a week-long holiday and I don't think Liverpool, with it being so close, would feel like a holiday to me," he said.
Mr McElhatton said he fell in love with Eurovision as a child watching it on the TV with his family.
His obsession grew over the years and he went on to host several Eurovision-themed events across Northern Ireland.
He also started a Eurovision blog back in 2014.
Mr McElhatton also believes Sweden is the one to beat this year, although he believes Finland's entry Käärijä is the a dark horse.
Eurovision: This Is Belfast Calling is available now on BBC Sounds and features special guests Sam Ryder, Katrina from Katrina and The Waves, Eurovision superfans and of course music, fun and craic.