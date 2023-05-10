Derry City: No under-14s allowed at home games under new measures
- Published
Children under the age of 14 will not be allowed into Derry City's home football matches unless accompanied by an adult, the club has said.
It is one of a number of health and safety measures being introduced at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium.
There have been a number of violent incidents in and around the ground in recent weeks.
Objects were thrown at police vehicles in the Brandywell area after a match between Derry City and Shamrock Rovers.
On 28 April, there were reports of skirmishes among fans both inside and outside the ground when Derry hosted St Patrick's Athletic.
The club said the measures will take effect from 15 May.
'Work with us'
In a statement on Wednesday, Derry City said adults bringing under 14s to home games must "ensure that they stay with them throughout the evening".
Fans will also only be permitted to enter the ground at the entrance closest to where they have tickets. Supporters with terrace tickets will not be allowed entry to the stands, the club added.
The new measures, Derry City said, come after a series of meetings "with our security teams".
"Security and club personnel will be on the various gates and we would ask supporters to work with us on this matter.
"Your support is invaluable to the club but we have to do everything we can to ensure the safety of everyone," the club said.
Derry City said security has been reviewed because they wanted to "try to enhance the match-night experience for all those attending games".
In February, ahead of the new League of Ireland season, Derry City chairman Phil O'Doherty warned anyone lighting flares in the ground "will be removed from the stadium and will be banned for life from attending future matches".
The club has paid a number of fines in recent years because flares were lit during matches.