East Belfast: Knock Road closed after serious crash
- Published
A road in east Belfast will be closed for a number of hours following a serious crash, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has said.
The Knock Road, between junctions with Shandon Park and Knockmount Park, was closed after the crash on Wednesday afternoon.
Motorists have been advised that it will stay closed into the evening.
A diversion is in place at Kings Road. People have been asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.