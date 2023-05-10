Stena Line: Two new ferries for Belfast-Heysham service
- Published
Stena Line is adding two extra ferries to its Belfast to Heysham service, which it said will increase freight capacity on the route by 80%.
The multi-million pound investment by the ferry company comes in response to growing demand from customers.
The new 147m long vessels will provide 2,800m of lane capacity - an 80% increase on current capacity.
They will be equipped to carry 12 passengers and 26 crew, with the first one to begin operating in autumn 2025.
Paul Grant, Stena Line trade director, said: "We have operated a very popular service on Belfast-Heysham for several years now but, with restricted capacity, it has been challenging to meet increased market growth.
"With the extra capacity, we will now be able to significantly enhance our service on this route and complement our Birkenhead, Cairnryan and Holyhead services."
Joe O'Neill, chief executive of Belfast Harbour, said: "We are committed to working in close collaboration with our long-standing and much valued partners at Stena Line, as we work together to invest in port infrastructure and develop as a world-leading regional port."