Ulster Bank survey: NI private sector recovery continued in April
- Published
Recovery in Northern Ireland's private sector continued in April, an Ulster Bank survey suggested.
Every month the bank asks a representative sample of firms about issues such as new orders and employment.
The April survey suggested the construction sector returned to growth after a year-long fall in activity.
Retail and services also saw growth but the manufacturing sector recorded a decline in output.
The survey suggested that overall business activity has now been increasing for three consecutive months.
Businesses continue to recruit
Ulster Bank chief economist Richard Ramsey said the survey also pointed to an easing of inflationary pressures with input costs rising at the weakest pace in almost two-and-a-half years.
Mr Ramsey said the labour market also remained robust with the survey suggesting businesses are continuing to recruit.
Official labour market data is due to be published on Tuesday.
Last week, official data suggested the UK economy grew weakly in the first three months of the year with the economy hit by strikes, cost of living pressures and wet weather.
Economic output expanded by just 0.1% between January and March and it remains smaller than levels seen before the Covid pandemic.
Specific data for Northern Ireland's first quarter performance will be published next month.