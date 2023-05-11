Stormont budget: Benefit offices could close one day a week amid cuts
- Published
All social security offices could close one day a week as a result of money-saving plans revealed by the Department for Communities (DfC).
Funding for the arts, museums, libraries and sport is also set to be cut compared to 2022-23.
On Tuesday, the department said it had received £111m (15.5%) - less than it had asked for in the budget.
The department is responsible for benefits, housing, addressing homelessness, arts, culture and sport.
It has published an Equality Impact Assessment (EQUIA) consultation with more details on its plans to save money in 2023-24.
"The actions being proposed by the department to live within the budget for 2023-24 will have a dramatic impact on public services delivery," the document said.
Last month Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris allocated £861.1m to the department in the absence of a Northern Ireland Executive.
While that was a cut of £11m compared to 2022-23, the department said it was also facing almost £100m of additional demands this year.
Reducing social home targets and significant cuts to employment support are among the department's plans for reducing overspend.
Discretionary support grants, which provide support to people facing financial hardship, are also facing reductions.
Where could the cuts come?
The Equality Impact Assessment gave more detail about the cuts the department is considering to save money.
"Given the very constrained budget position, combined with increasing running costs of office estates and the ability of staff to work remotely, closing offices one day per week could realise savings in cleaning, security and energy," the document said.
But it also said that it would affect "front-line customer service delivery," especially to those who were vulnerable, elderly or had disabilities.
The department also has 11 arm's-length bodies, including the Arts Council, the Housing Executive, National Museums NI, Sport NI and Libraries NI.
Funding to them "will have to be curtailed by reducing the 2022-23 baseline position by 5%", the DfC document added.
This could result in the closure of arts venues or mean libraries will have to cut opening hours.
Reducing funding for the supporting people programme, which provides housing support for women at risk of domestic violence, homeless people and those with disabilities is also being considered.
There could also be cuts to the money the department spends on helping people with disabilities to find work.
Northern Ireland has the lowest rate of employment for people with disabilities in the UK.
In terms of capital funding, the department has already said it will build 600 fewer social homes this year than planned.
But the Equality Impact Assessment said that urban regeneration work to refurbish town and city centres could also be stopped completely.
"Decisions around the budget reductions need to be made urgently," the assessment said.
The department is encouraging people to respond to its money-saving plans by 7 June to enable it to make decisions on where to cut spending.
However, there will be a further consultation period on the plans until 19 July which will be used to inform longer-term decision making by officials.