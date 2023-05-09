A5 upgrade: Victims' family calls for end to delays
A family that lost two siblings and an aunt in a crash on the A5 hope they will be the last deaths on that road, a family friend has said.
It comes after hundreds attended a meeting in Omagh, County Tyrone, to hear demands for the long-delayed upgrade of the road to be completed.
A public inquiry into the scheme will resume on Monday.
The project was first approved in 2007 but has been beset by delays over funding issues and legal challenges.
Family friend Aodhán Harkin told the meeting that the family support the Enough is Enough campaign, which is demanding the upgrade of the A5.
"They want their three siblings to be the last who are killed on this road," he said.
"They are devastated and rocked, they have lost three members of the family and four other members of the family have be injured and are still in Belfast in hospital recovering.2
He added: "I'm here on their behalf and on behalf of the communities who have suffered loss.
"We can't go on."
The A5 connects Londonderry to the Irish border at Augnacloy.
The planned upgrade, which is estimated to cost about £1.6bn, would improve the road and access to Dublin from the north west.
The flagship scheme featured in the New Decade, New Approach deal, which restored power-sharing in Northern Ireland in 2020 after three years of political deadlock.
The scheme would be the single largest road scheme ever undertaken in Northern Ireland.