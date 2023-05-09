NI council elections: Aontú 'ready to meet demand for new opposition party'
Aontú is the choice to meet demand for a new opposition party in Northern Ireland, its leader Peadar Tóibín has said.
The TD (member of the Irish parliament) was speaking as he launched Aontú's manifesto in west Belfast.
The party is fielding its largest number of candidates ever in the upcoming local government elections.
Nineteen candidates will contest seats across 10 of the 11 council areas.
Mr Tóibín said his party's election position was stronger than at any time in the past - stating they had quality candidates, better public support and a strength in grassroot organisation.
He founded the anti-abortion party in 2019, having quit Sinn Féin after it changed its stance on the issue.
'Party of reform'
Spelling out the demands in his manifesto, Mr Tóibín said Aontú would oppose rate hikes, adding that they would not increase rates during a cost-of-living crisis.
Mr Tóibín claims Aontú is "the party of reform", adding it is his party that has led a campaign to reform power sharing within the Northern Ireland Executive to ensure it cannot be dismantled by one singular party.
"Never before has politics in the north of Ireland demanded a new opposition party to face down the political system that's not working for the people," he said.
"Momentum is building for an alternative to the political establishment that exists currently in this country."
The party wants to devolve economic powers from London to Belfast and they are calling for an increase in central government funding for local authorities to ensure services can be maintained and increased.
Mr Tóibín added his party was looking to deal with an "extraordinary" lack of accountability at a local authority level.
"Some of our councils have racked up astronomical debt with almost no push back from any other political party. Aontú seeks public investigations into these debt mountains," he said.
Other party ambitions include increased house building, homeless-prevention leads in each council and services to help rehome families.