Clayton Hotel: Ryan McElkerney charged over Belfast hostage incident
A man has appeared in court over an incident at the Clayton Hotel in Belfast city centre where one man was held hostage and another man assaulted.
It happened at the hotel on Ormeau Avenue on Sunday evening.
Ryan McElkerney is accused of having a gun or imitation gun with intent to commit an offence, criminal damage, common assault and false imprisonment.
The 31-year-old, for whom no address was given, said he understood all the charges against him.
Belfast Magistrates Court was told police could connect him to all the charges.
No bail application was made and Mr McElkerney will appear in court again on 6 June.
Police cordons remained at the scene of the incident at the hotel for several hours after it began at about 18:45 BST on Sunday.
Specially trained officers were involved in the police response.