Belfast: Man charged after hostage incident at Clayton Hotel
- Published
A man has been charged after an incident at a Belfast hotel in which a person was allegedly taken hostage.
Police responded to reports that a man armed with what was believed to be a gun was threatening staff and guests in the Clayton Hotel on Sunday evening.
A 31-year-old man has been charged with carrying an imitation firearm, assault, criminal damage, and false imprisonment.
He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.
The incident at the hotel on Ormeau Avenue began at about 18:45 BST on Sunday and police cordons remained in place for several hours.
Specially trained officers were involved in the police response.