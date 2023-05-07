Belfast Glider: Two Translink workers kicked and punched in bus stop attack
- Published
Two Translink workers were assaulted at a Belfast Glider stop in an "unprovoked attack", police have said.
One man was punched in the face while a second was kicked in the head during the attack outside Lanyon Place station at about 16:15 BST on Saturday.
There have been a number of assaults on Glider staff in recent days.
Translink condemned the latest attack and said the affected staff members were bring offered all available supports.
"We have zero-tolerance towards all anti-social behaviour," a Translink spokesperson said.
"All incidents have been reported and we are working actively with the PSNI to ensure that the perpetrators are identified and prosecuted.
"There have been arrests made from an incident earlier this week."
It has offered a £1,000 reward for evidence leading to a conviction.
Fourth attack in a week
Saturday's assault marks the latest attack on Glider staff.
A 44-year-old woman was charged with assault and possession of an offensive weapon after an attack in Dunmurry on 1 May.
She is due to appear from Belfast Magistrates Court on 30 May, police said.
Separately, a Translink worker attended hospital after he was attacked on a Glider in Beechview Park, west Belfast at about 08:50 BST on Wednesday morning.
The suspect is described as being in his mid-20s with ginger hair and wearing a grey hooded top and dark bottoms.
A third attack happened at a Glider stop in west Belfast at about 17:00 on Thursday evening.
The male staff member was assaulted at the Falls Park bus stop by another man, with an investigation still under way.