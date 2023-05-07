King Charles: The NI people in the middle of Coronation celebrations
It's not often you get a selfie with Ant and Dec and see a new king on the same day.
Selwyn Johnson from Enniskillen in County Fermanagh was selected to be among the guests at the King's Coronation on Saturday.
And he was mixing with celebrities, politicians and royalty alike.
Mr Johnson had a prime seat in Westminster Abbey - and happened to be near TV presenters Ant and Dec.
"They were great craic - they were very chatty and very easy going. People were sitting amongst each other; there were no airs and graces.
Extra gusto
"It was wonderful to see all the heads of state and pomp and ceremony," he added.
Mr Johnson was awarded BEM in 2017 for services to the community in Fermanagh, especially his work around mental health.
He said he was "both honoured and humbled to be invited from County Fermanagh," he said.
One of his favourite moments was singing Praise My Soul The King of Heaven - written by Henry Francis Lyte who attended Portora Royal School in Enniskillen.
"There was extra gusto from our seats," he added.
Mr Johnson was also sitting near Jane Brady, the head of the Northern Ireland Civil Service and the PSNI Chief Constable, Simon Byrne.
There is no rest for the Fermanagh man as he will be back volunteering with the big paddle in Enniskillen on Monday.
'It felt like being a VIP'
Among the crowd were teenage scouts from Northern Ireland, who were invited to watch from St Margaret's Church, beside Westminster Abbey.
Heidi McKay,14, from Comber Explorers, Travis Morton, 17, from Hydra Explorers in Bangor in County Down and Lucas Carswell, 17, from 51st Belfast Explorers had their names picked out of a hat.
The weather was "unfortunate," said Travis, referring to the downpours of rain throughout the day but, he added, "we are scouts, we go through that sort of thing all the time so it doesn't put us down".
"I did not have words to describe how I felt when I heard we were going - it was surreal. It felt like being a VIP," he told BBC News NI.
"The atmosphere where we were was buzzing. The King came past after and waved at our patrol - it was a bit of a thrill," he added.
'So excited'
"There was a lot of pressure to get my uniform on point and get the badges in the right place", said Lucas, adding that the whole experience was "great".
"I was so excited to be picked to go," said Heidi, adding that she had not dreamed her name would be selected.
As part of the Coronation, 16-year-old Lauren Bond, a pupil at Dalriada School in Ballymoney, County Antrim, got a special award recognising her volunteer work.
She was one of 19 people from Northern Ireland to get the award - alongside a special invitation to the Coronation concert at Windsor Castle later.
She got a certificate from the King and Queen and a Coronation Champion pin.
Lauren is an air cadet, youth MP for North Antrim - though not affiliated with any political party - an educational and disability rights activist, gender equality activist and a mental health campaigner.
She was in school when she found out about the award.
"I did not believe it. I'm a 16-year-old from a small town. I can't describe how it felt. When you volunteer so much you don't really recognise your own work," she said.
Her award came with an invite to Sunday's concert - a welcome reprieve for Lauren who is studying for her GCSEs.
"I am a huge music fan so I am so excited. I don't think until I'm seated that I will realise that I am there.
"I'm a big Olly Murs fan so I am looking forward to seeing him," she said.
The head of the Girls' Brigade Northern Ireland, Isobel McKane from Portadown, has been giving up her time for others for decades and on Saturday was among those in Westminster Abbey.
The Newry school principal said it was a "really lovely service - a moment of history to be part of".
Eagle-eyed Isobel also spotted Ant and Dec and "lots of world leaders and Northern Ireland politicians" in the Abbey.
"Everyone around me was so friendly and there were lots of cultures represented and people in national dress."
She said there had been great excitement among the Girls' Brigade members who saw her on television going into the Abbey.