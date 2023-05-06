Woodstock Road: Man beaten with hammer in Belfast house
Two men have been arrested after a man was beaten with a hammer in east Belfast on Saturday.
It happened at a house in the Woodstock Road area shortly after 07:00 BST.
Two men entered the house and assaulted the victim as he lay in bed, beating him about the head and body with a hammer.
The man, who is in his 30s, suffered a number of injuries which police said are not believed to be life-threatening.
Two men, one in his 30s, the other in his 40s, have been arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.
They remain in custody.
Four masked men
In a separate incident also in east Belfast, four masked men, dressed in black clothing, entered a house in Ardpatrick Gardens off the Castlereagh Road at about 22:30 BST on Friday.
The men, who claimed to be paramilitaries, searched the house before leaving empty-handed.
Two men, one in his 70s, were inside the house at the time.
Neither were physically injured, but police said they were left "very shaken" by the incident.