Belmont Road: East Belfast shop worker threatened with knife
A shop worker has said she was threatened by a man wielding a knife during a robbery in east Belfast.
Police were called to the shop on the Belmont Road just before 22:00 BST on Friday.
The staff member said she sought safety in the back of the shop with a colleague. The pair were not physically hurt but are shaken by the incident.
The man, who was dressed in black with a snood covering his face, stole money from the till before leaving.
Police have appealed for information.