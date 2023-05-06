'Thrilling' scenes in Northern Ireland for the King's Coronation
People across Northern Ireland are celebrating the Coronation of King Charles III with community gatherings, tea parties and live screenings.
The leaders of Northern Ireland's five main political parties are in London for the occasion.
It is the first coronation since the King's late mother, Queen Elizabeth II, was crowned in 1953.
Many royalists have travelled from NI to London to get a glimpse of the King on the Mall, in London.
Seven pupils from Methodist College in Belfast were among the choir performing at the King's Coronation service in Westminster Abbey on Saturday.
Jubilant scenes
BBC News NI's Amy Stewart, in London
King Charles III may be crowned but the sun has not come out in London quite yet.
The scene on the Mall is a sea of umbrellas, raincoats and steam rising from the many cups of tea being poured from flasks, against a backdrop of waving union flags - and flags from around the world.
The ceremony was played out on speakers so the crowd here weren't able to see it but choruses of "amen" and shouts of God Save the King could be heard over loud clapping and cheering ringing throughout the area as the King was crowned.
Most of the crowd is now waiting for the procession to come back down the Mall.
At Braniel Community Centre in east Belfast, some who have now lived through two coronations gathered to watch the service at a pensioners' tea party.
The lights were dimmed and a small group watched on a projector as King Charles was crowned.
Eleanor Bruce Cassan said it was "thrilling" to be watching the ceremony on a big screen along with others from the community.
She said she loves the Royal Family and wouldn't have a bad word to say about them.
Husband and wife George and Victoria Stewart watched the ceremony with their daughter Julie Hamilton.
Neither of them watched the late queen's coronation on television at the time "because we couldn't afford one", Mrs Stewart said.
But they fondly remember celebrating the occasion with a street party with food and music.
In the most westerly county in the UK - County Fermanagh - locals kicked off the celebrations on Friday night with a parade in Lisbellaw.
There were royal-themed floats, organised by the Derryclavin Pipe Band and children dressed up as kings and queens.