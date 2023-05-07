Abortion: Protest exclusion zones become enforceable by PSNI
Exclusion zones set up to block anti-abortion protests outside health clinics in Northern Ireland can now be enforced by police.
Legislation to set up safe access zones at clinics where abortions are carried out was passed at Stormont last year.
It has now come into effect. The Department of Health told BBC News NI that trusts are working to put the zones in place.
The PSNI said enforcement was a last resort to be used when necessary.
Under the law, harassing, obstructing or interfering with someone attending an abortion clinic will be a criminal offence.
The zones can cover between 100m (328ft) and 250m (820ft) from entrances or exits of designated premises and will be marked with signage, the Department of Health said.
"Zones may become operational at different stages in line with operational readiness in each trust," it added.
Engagement before enforcement
The department stated it will also publish details of all zones once they are operational and that commencement dates will be confirmed by trusts.
The PSNI said it is engaging with the Department of Health and partners to understand the implications for policing as a result of the new law.
It added its focus would be about "supporting partners with engagement and understanding" before moving to enforcement.
The government in the Republic of Ireland last year also approved the introduction of the same legislation.