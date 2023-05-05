Londonderry: Primary school evacuated in security alert
A primary school has been evacuated in Londonderry following a security alert, the police have said.
The alert is in the Richill Park area of the Waterside and has been closed as police continue to carry out their enquiries on Friday.
Pupils and staff from Lisnagelvin Primary School have been evacuated.
Officers are attending the scene and a police cordon remains in place, PSNI Supt Clive Beatty has said.
The senior officer thanked the public for their patience as they carry out this public safety operation.