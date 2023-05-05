Tobermore: Motorcyclist killed in crash named as Aidy Clarkin
- Published
A motorcyclist who died following a crash in County Londonderry was 43-year-old Aidy Clarkin.
The crash happened on the Lisnamuck Road in the village of Tobermore and was reported to police at about 17:00 BST on Thursday.
No other vehicles were involved in the crash and Mr Clarkin, who is from the Draperstown area, died at the scene.
The police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage to contact them.