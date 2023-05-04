Tobermore: Motorcyclist dies following crash on Lisnamuck Road
A motorcyclist has died following a crash in County Londonderry.
It happened on the Lisnamuck Road in Tobermore and was reported to police at about 17:00 BST on Thursday.
No other vehicles were involved and the man died at the scene. His name has not yet been released
Police said the road remains closed following the crash and diversions are in place. They have appealed for anyone who witnessed the accident or has dashcam footage to contact them.