Union members at BBC Northern Ireland vote for strike action
- Published
NUJ members at BBC Northern Ireland have voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action over job cuts and programme changes.
In a ballot, 82 per cent voted in favour of a strike, while 95 per cent backed action short of a strike.
BBC NI announced in November that it was planning to close 36 posts in an attempt to make £2.3m of savings and invest more money in online services.
It said some programmes on Radio Ulster and Radio Foyle would also be affected.
Radio Foyle's two-hour breakfast show was replaced in April by a half-hourly show.
BBC Director General Tim Davie had earlier called proposed cuts to programming and jobs at BBC Radio Foyle were a "painful saving".
The National Union of Journalists said on Thursday it now plans to consult with union representatives and members about when industrial action will take place, and in what form.
The NUJs tweeted that it had received a "clear mandate from colleagues" that they "wouldn't stand by and let valued local services be withdrawn".
It added: "As ever, our door remains open if the senior management wish to talk."
BBC 'disappointed'
In a statement, the BBC said: "We are disappointed NUJ members have voted in favour of industrial action in BBC NI.
"Foyle's role as a newsgathering and production hub has been secured and it will continue to deliver great content for BBC audiences across the north-west and beyond.
"As we said back in November 2022, our ambition was to achieve the savings required without the need for compulsory redundancies. In accordance with that commitment, suitable roles have been offered to everyone who was 'at risk' of redundancy."
The corporation said there would be "no BBC headcount reduction in Foyle".
"We have moved peak and off-peak Radio Ulster programming to the north-west; we reintroduced two posts which had previously been earmarked for closure; and we have retained daily news in peak-time, with an exclusively local focus," it added.
"We will continue to work constructively with staff and the trade unions in the interests of everyone involved and the audiences we serve."