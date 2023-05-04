Loyalist feud: Man charged over alleged threat to kill granted bail
A man allegedly involved in threatening to kill a north Down resident as part of a loyalist paramilitary feud is to be released on bail, the High Court has ruled.
Ryan Johnston, 29, was granted bail and banned from entering towns at the centre of the dispute.
He denies charges of threats to kill and affray in Donaghadee on 31 March.
He is accused of being one of four men who shouted comments at a home in Ashfield Drive.
Some occupants of a BMW X5 jeep allegedly declared: "We are going to stiff you… you're a dead man walking" outside the residence.
'Ongoing feud between UDA gangs'
Police have linked that alleged incident to the ongoing feud between rival UDA gangs.
The court heard subsequent petrol bomb and arson attacks, including the setting on fire of 25 cars at a business park in Newtownards, are also connected to the in-fighting.
Local residents are intimidated by one faction who have now regrouped in the town's Weavers Grange estate, the court heard.
Police believe this unit may be planning further revenge attacks as part of the feud, it was disclosed.
Mr Johnston, whose address cannot be reported, also faces further unrelated charges of common assault, affray and disorderly behaviour in connection with a separate alleged attack on a man at Ards Shopping Centre on 31 March.
Defence lawyers stressed that he denies any wrongdoing and suggested the case had been contaminated by references to other events.
Mr Johnston's bid to be released from custody has been put on hold to obtain a full list of those facing prosecution over incidents linked to the feud.
Lord Justice McCloskey was told on Thursday that six people are currently charged with offences, while another three suspects are on police bail.
The judge said that based on the information provided, he held that any risks in releasing Mr Johnston could be managed.
"On balance, in a borderline case, the scales are tipped in favour of granting bail," the judge ruled.
Mr Johnston must lodge a £2,000 cash surety, abide by a curfew and report to police as part of conditions imposed.
The judge also ordered: "He will be excluded from the towns of Donaghadee and Newtownards in their entirety."