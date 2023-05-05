Cullybackey GP services to hand back contract
- Published
GPs within Cullybackey health centre will become the 15th in Northern Ireland to hand back its contact to the Department of Health in the past year.
The Department of Health confirmed that GPs had given notice and the contract will end on 30 November 2023.
The move will affect more than 7,000 patients, the British Medical Association (BMA) said.
Last week, Kilkeel Medical Practice said it was handing back its contract due to recruitment issues.
In a statement the Department of Health said it "acknowledges the ongoing and significant pressures on GP practices, stemming from the fact that demand for their services is outstripping capacity to provide it."
The Department added that patients at the practice do not need to take any action and should continue to contact the practice.
The co-chair of the BMA's GP committee said practices are in an increasingly desperate situation.
"This is far from a normal situation and is hugely significant for all," said Dr Alan Stout.
He called for urgent action "to save general practice before we are past a point of no return".
'Becoming the norm'
When the contract of a GP practice is handed back, the department typically seeks an alternative operator to take over the running of the practice.
Last week, Dr Stout said that the department has been successful to a degree in keeping practices open but he described the situation as full-blown firefighting.
On Friday, he said the speed in which contracts are being handed back is in danger of becoming "the norm" and has affected tens of thousands of patients in Northern Ireland.
Dr Stout also said new GPs are coming through, but the number is not filling the spaces "with the amount of older GPs we are losing to retirement and burnout".
He added: "This practice will not be the last to fall and is the fourth practice in this locale to hand back its contract.
"General practice and wider primary care is the most basic function of any health service, accessed by many thousands every single day. If it fails, then the whole NHS will fail."