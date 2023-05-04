Hyponatraemia inquest adjourned amid call for coroner to recuse himself
The inquest into the death of Raychel Ferguson has been adjourned pending a written application from the family's counsel that the coroner recuse himself.
Raychel Ferguson, from Londonderry, had an appendix operation at Altnagelvin Hospital in the city in June 2001.
The nine-year-old died a day later at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children from hyponatraemia.
Hyponatraemia is an abnormally low level of sodium in blood.