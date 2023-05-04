Hyponatraemia inquest adjourned amid call for coroner to recuse himself

Raychel FergusonPacemaker
Raychel Ferguson died at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children in June 2001

The inquest into the death of Raychel Ferguson has been adjourned pending a written application from the family's counsel that the coroner recuse himself.

Raychel Ferguson, from Londonderry, had an appendix operation at Altnagelvin Hospital in the city in June 2001.

The nine-year-old died a day later at the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children from hyponatraemia.

Hyponatraemia is an abnormally low level of sodium in blood.

