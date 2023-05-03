Lurgan: Two men charged following 'sectarian hate crime'
Two men have been charged following the report of a sectarian hate crime at a house in County Armagh.
The suspects, aged 34 and 37, are charged with attempted criminal damage and attempted theft.
The charges relate to an incident at a house in Ashleigh Crescent, Lurgan, on Sunday and the men are expected in court at the end of the month.
A video widely-shared on social media, allegedly shows two men banging on the door of the house and shouting insults.
The resident of the house was a young mother.
Ch Insp Brendan Green said: "Police take reports of this nature extremely seriously, everyone has the right to feel safe in their home and we will continue to make every effort to ensure that this happens.
"We have increased patrols in this area to reassure the community that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated.
"I encourage anyone who has any concerns in the Lurgan area, or the wider Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon borough to report them to police."
The men will appear before Craigavon Magistrates' Court on Wednesday, 31st May.