NHS: Lisnaskea and Ballymena GP practices get new contractor
A new contractor has been found for two at risk GP practices in County Fermanagh and County Antrim.
Maple Healthcare Practice in Lisnaskea and Bernaghmore Medical Practice Ballymena both had their previous contracts terminated.
The 14,109 patients at Maple Healthcare and 3,807 patients at Bernaghmore will automatically be re-registered.
Both will now be run by a subsidiary of the Federation Support Unit (FSU) GP Practice Management comany.
The annoucement was made by the Department of Health on Wednesday.
Maple Healthcare is one of Northern Ireland's largest GP practices.
In November last year, managers handed their contract back to the Department of Health, meaning the practice required a change in how it operates or who operates it.