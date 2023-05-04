Period poverty: Funding for free school products cut
The money schools get from the Department of Education to provide free period products has been cut by more than 40%.
The department said that the fall was "due to a combination of budget reductions and the level of need being lower than expected in 2022-23".
The annual funding for education was cut in the recent budget from Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris.
Some schemes aimed at disadvantaged pupils have been stopped to save money.
Funding for a three-year scheme to address "period dignity" in schools was approved by the Stormont Executive in 2021.
It was separate from - but related to - a law to provide free period products to everyone in Northern Ireland who needed them.
Period poverty is when those on low incomes cannot afford or access suitable period products.
The scheme for schools in Northern Ireland also includes training for teachers in primary and post-primary schools to support them in discussing issues around periods with their pupils.
The department has published the amounts of money individual schools will receive to provide free period products in 2023-24.
The allocations were calculated based on pupil numbers and the number of children entitled to free school meals in each school.
But the total funding has been cut to about £243,000, which is over 40% lower than the £413,786 provided to schools in 2022-23.
'More demand'
Jackie Bartley, the principal of St Genevieve's High School in Belfast, told BBC News NI the fall in funding would put "more demand on families".
The girls school, which has more than 1,000 pupils, has received £4,935 for 2023-24 - about £3,000 less than the previous year.
"We make sure we provide period products for all of our girls when needed and they're freely available within the school," said Ms Bartley.
"It probably means that there's going to be more demand on families now to provide them themselves because we just won't be able to access as many of those."
"We have over 1,000 girls in this school so you can imagine the demand for those products would be high.
"We actually had a lot of our senior leadership team who'd campaigned for this on behalf of the school."
Previous research by the Council for the Curriculum, Examinations and Assessment (CCEA) suggested that periods should be talked about more often in schools "to remove the stigma around periods and period poverty."