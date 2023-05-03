Dundonald: Pensioner and woman threatened by man with knife
- Published
An elderly man has been held at knifepoint by an intruder who forced his way into a house in Dundonald, County Down.
It happened about 08:40 BST on Wednesday after the householder, who is in his 70s, saw a man in the back garden of his house on Church Road.
When he opened the door the man forced his way into the kitchen and held a knife to the pensioner's neck.
The victim was not injured in the incident.
Shortly afterwards it was reported that a man matching the elderly man's description of the intruder tried to steal a woman's handbag at Craignish Crescent.
He pulled her hair and brought her to the ground before putting a knife towards her face.
She suffered a minor cut in the attack.
Police said they believed the two incidents were linked and they want anyone with information to contact them.