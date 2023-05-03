Cigarettes and tobacco worth £2m seized in County Tyrone
- Published
A 70-year-old man was arrested after millions of pounds worth of cigarettes and tobacco were seized by customs officials and police.
HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) officials supported by the police seized the items during a search of a premises in Coalisland, County Tyrone, on 27 April.
The cigarettes and tobacco were worth an estimated £2 million in duty and taxes.
The 70-year-old man has since been released on bail.
The search was part of an operation to disrupt the sale and supply of suspected non-UK duty paid goods.
More than 3.7 million non-UK duty paid cigarettes, 300kg of hand-rolling tobacco and £7,000 in cash were seized, HMRC said.
Lucie Irving, assistant director of the fraud investigation service at HMRC said the trade in smuggled cigarettes and tobacco undermined legitimate traders.
Det Supt Emma Neill called for anyone with information about the sale of smuggled cigarettes and other goods to contact the police.