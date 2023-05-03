Erne Integrated College board of governors resigns
- Published
The entire board of governors at a County Fermanagh secondary school has resigned, BBC News NI has learned.
The principal of Erne Integrated College in Enniskillen, Jimmy Jackson-Ware, is understood to also have announced his plan to retire.
The situation appears to be unprecedented and no reason has been given to explain why all 11 governors have stood down.
Erne Integrated College has more than 350 pupils and about 75 staff.
It is not clear who will now be responsible for the management of the school.
'Very unusual situation'
The NASUWT union represents a large number of teachers at the school and national official Justin McCamphill has described it as "a very unusual situation".
"The NASUWT is calling on the Department of Education to ensure that adequate governance arrangements are put in place to ensure the proper running of the school," Mr McCamphill said.
BBC News NI contacted Erne Integrated College but no one at the school responded to a request for comment.
In a statement, the Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education (Nicie) said it was not the managing or employing authority of grant maintained integrated schools.
It said Nicie's role was to "offer support and guidance to all integrated schools and the board of governors is the employing authority of all staff".
The governors include representatives of the founding trust, parents, teachers and members appointed by the Department of Education.
The founding trust for the Enniskillen area is the Western Area Charitable Trust for Integrated Education.