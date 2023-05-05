Northern Ireland royalists on The Mall ahead of coronation
The gates at The Mall are already deep with eager royalists keen to reserve a decent space to watch history unfold at the King's Coronation on Saturday.
Despite a recent deluge of rain, the mood is a far cry from the sombre affair eight months ago, when hundreds of thousands of people paid their respects to the late queen, Elizabeth II.
There are lots of tents, tea and buns, and a sense of cheery camaraderie.
The crowd occasionally bursts into spontaneous renditions of the national anthem and there were excited cheers as King Charles and the Queen Consort whizzed past towards Buckingham Palace earlier.
Among them are a selection who have travelled from Northern Ireland to witness the historic occasion - and maybe catch a glimpse of world leaders and celebrity guests as well as the newly crowned King and Queen.
Some are camping near the palace, while others have a more comfortable bed for the night.
Royal first for family's double buggy
Catherine Grant travelled from Portadown on Thursday with her husband Jason and their children, two-year-old Sophia and four-month-old Will.
"We didn't want to leave the children behind at home when we wanted to be here - and we just thought it would be a lovely memory for them to say they were here for the king's coronation," Catherine told BBC News NI.
"Catherine plans to be down at three or four am on Saturday but I will stay in the hotel until the morning and then come down with the children," said Jason.
"We were here for the jubilee, for royal weddings - but this is the first event we have come with two children and a double buggy.
A special connection with William and Harry
Patrick O'Neill is from west Belfast and has been a fan of the royal family all his life.
He is part of a group who have been camping out to get a prime viewing point since Thursday night.
"I've made so many friends over the years that they are keeping my spot," wheelchair-using Patrick told BBC News NI.
"Because of my disability I can't be here all the time but I have built up friendships over the years and we all look out for each other.
He lost his mother around the time that Princess Diana died and has felt an affinity with the loss experienced by Princes William and Harry since then.
"I follow the royal family on as many engagements as I can. I love them," he said.
"Seeing a new King be crowned is going to be special.
Something to tell the grandchildren
Kim Sinclair from Lisburn and Elaine Hall from Moira in County Down have only been in London for a few hours and already they have found a prime spot to watch the procession.
They both went to Edinburgh after Queen Elizabeth II's death and wanted to witness a more celebratory occasion.
"We have come over to see the style from the royal guests," said Elaine.
"I came over with this lady, who gets me up at dawn but I am loving it and so pleased to be here," said Kim.
"It's such a momentous occasion in history - I have three wee grandchildren back home in Northern Ireland and I want to pass down that their nanny Kim was here for the coronation."
They spent the night in a hotel last night but will camp out later.
We just have to find a gap
Northern Ireland friends James, Michael and Neil, all 28, arrived on Friday morning to find the best camping spots had already been taken.
"The plan is to just find somewhere and stay there - I've been here a few times so I know the best places to sit," said James.
"Once we find a spot we will set base camp up - we just have to find a gap and take it over."
Michael added: "This is a once in a lifetime opportunity - there hasn't been a coronation in 70 years."
Stormont dignitaries expected
Among guests expected at Westminster Abbey on Saturday are Irish President Michael D Higgins.
The leaders of the main parties in Northern Ireland are also expected to attend, including:
- Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill and her colleague Alex Maskey, the former speaker of the Northern Ireland Assembly
- DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, his colleague Lord Nigel Dodds
- Alliance leader Naomi Long
- UUP leader Doug Beattie
- SDLP leader Colm Eastwood
Dame Mary Peters will be among the first people on parade behind the newly crowned King in her role as Lady Companion of the Order of the Garter.
Pupils from Methodist College Belfast will be part of a choir singing at the coronation.