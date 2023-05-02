Mullaghbawn: GPs warn of breaking point as closure looms
Six GP surgeries in County Armagh have written to the Department of Health about concern over the risk of closure of the Mullaghbawn practice.
It is due to be without a GP at the end of June, leaving more than 5,000 patients without a doctor.
Neighbouring surgeries have said they are already close breaking point and would struggle to take more patients.
The department said it was working hard to ensure the continuation of GP services in the area.
Dr Ruiari Quinn, a GP in nearby Newtownhamilton, works at one of the six surgeries that have written the letter.
"If the current proposals were to come into play my own practice could possible see an extra 1,000 patients," he told BBC News NI.
"[We would have to take that on] without any extra admin support, without people on the ground to manage this situation.
"The other practices would be feeling exactly the same way - this would leave patient services at risk."
He said three of the six surgeries that put their name to the letter were each run by a single GP.
Closures across NI
The Mullaghbawn surgery is the latest to be at risk of closure due to the departure of senior GPs.
Some 14 GP practices in Northern Ireland have made a decision to hand their contract back to the department in the past year.
In the past month alone two surgeries - Kells and Connor Medical Practice and Kilkeel Medical Practice - announced their intention to do so although new management was later found for the Kells and Connor surgery.
The Department of Health said it was in talks with contractors to take over the Mullaghbawn surgery from the start of July.
"Patients of the surgery should continue to contact their practice as normal for their healthcare needs," said the department.
"We would like to reassure patients that in similar situations across Northern Ireland our staff have worked hard to find solutions and GP services continue to be provided."
"The department acknowledges the ongoing and significant pressures on GP practices, stemming from the fact that demand for their services is outstripping capacity to provide it.
"Notwithstanding budgetary pressures, the department is committed to building the GP workforce."