NI budget: Streetlight switch-off among savings options
Streetlights across Northern Ireland could be switched off in an attempt to cope with pressures on the Department for Infrastructure's (DfI) budget.
Reducing public transport services is another option it said was available.
DfI faces stark budgetary challenges and a 14% cut in its day-to-day spending budget compared to last year.
A spokesperson added that its budget allocation for 2023-24 does not reflect the additional funding needed for energy and inflation
They added that it also did take into account the one-off decision last year to use Translink's reserves to help maintain services
The cost of street lighting has more than quadrupled as a result of soaring energy prices.
DfI has already taken decisions to reduce expenditure and raise revenue, including increasing Translink fares, increasing on-street car park charges in Belfast, Lisburn and Newry and increasing non-domestic water and sewerage charges.
It has also made additional savings being delivered by Translink and Northern Ireland Water of £19m.
Other options available to the department to reduce the remaining resource deficit of over £100m involve scenarios include:
- No road gritting service provided this winter
- Water and wastewater treatment services reduced
- Community transport losing funding
- Road maintenance and flood management reduced to emergency-only services
DfI's capital allocation is £146m less than would have been required.
A spokesperson said it faced extremely difficult and unprecedented circumstances.
Meanwhile the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (Daera) said its allocation will mean a 1.5% cut to the day to day spending budget.
Its allocation of £579.8m includes £327.2m of ring-fenced funding for agriculture, agri-environment, and the wider rural economy and £3.1m for fisheries.
This funding was previously confirmed by the Treasury and was not subject to cuts.
The money cannot be used for other purposes.
Daera said there were significant financial pressures associated with the cost-of-living crisis, the rise in bovine TB and several other factors.
It said it was clear that delivering its statutory obligations, contractual commitments and its new statutory requirements, including those in the Climate Change Act, would be exceptionally challenging, with difficult decisions likely to be needed.