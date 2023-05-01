County Down: Two cars targeted in 'reckless' arson attacks
Two cars have been set on fire in what police described as "reckless" arson attacks in County Down.
The first attack, which destroyed a car in Main Street, Ballywalter, was reported to police at about 00:55 BST on Monday.
About five minutes later, it was reported that a petrol bomb had been thrown at a car in Newtownards.
The vehicle was parked at a property in Weavers Grange at the time.
"It is extremely fortunate that no one was injured in what can only be described as reckless attacks that could have resulted in more serious consequences," said a police inspector.
Detectives are investigating a number of lines of inquiry, one of which is the possibility that the fires could be linked to a loyalist feud between rival factions previously linked to the Ulster Defence Association ( UDA).
There have been a spate of attacks on homes and property in the north Down area in recent weeks. including a previous arson incident in Ballywalter and a gathering of masked men in Weavers Grange.
These have been linked to a feud between the rival drugs gangs.