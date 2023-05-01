East Belfast: Man arrested during alert at Alexander Road
A man has been arrested at the scene of a security alert in east Belfast.
He was detained by police following a traffic collision at Alexander Road.
Only one vehicle was involved in the crash.
A number of homes have been evacuated as a result of the alert.
Roads have been closed between Orangefield Crescent and Ladas Drive, and at Bellsbridge roundabout on the Cregagh Road.
Members of the public have been asked to avoid the area.