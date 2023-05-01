A5 crash: Funeral of Strabane's Christine and Dan McKane to take place
The funeral for two victims of last Thursday's crash on the A5 will take place later in Strabane, County Tyrone.
Brother and sister, Christine and and Dan McKane died along with their aunt Julia McSorley, 75, when the minibus they were travelling in was in a collision with a lorry.
Requiem Mass was held for Ms McSorley on Sunday.
She was described as "selfless, smiling, kind and bubbly".
Fr Roland Colhoun told mourners in St Eugene's Church in Glenock, County Tyrone, the community had been "engulfed in grief" since Thursday's crash, which, he said, must have been a harrowing experience for first responders.
Requiem Mass will be celebrated for Dan and Christine McKane at 12:00 BST in The Church of The Immaculate Conception, with interment afterwards in Strabane Cemetery.
Thursday's fatal crash was the latest to happen on the A5 road, which forms part of the main route between Londonderry and Dublin.
Four other people were injured in the incident.
Campaigners from Enough Is Enough, a group calling for urgent improvements to the route, previously said 44 people have died on the road since plans to upgrade it were first announced in 2007.