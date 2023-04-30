Policewoman punched as officers attacked in Derry
A policewoman has been punched in the face during an incident in Londonderry in which a number of other officers were attacked.
An 18-year-old man was arrested after the incident in Carranbane Walk, Shantallow, at 21:15 BST on Saturday.
Police said the officer approached a man who was in the garden of a property and he punched her in the face a number of times.
She was treated in hospital for her injuries, including an eye injury.
The man was also reported to have punched and spat at a second officer, and spat at a third officer, the police added.
"The man, aged 18, was arrested on suspicion of offences including assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assault on police, resisting police, criminal damage and common assault," a PSNI spokesperson said.
"He was taken to police custody, where he spat in another officer's face, and threw a cup of water in a fifth officer's face."
Police have appealed for information about the incident.