NI election 2022: Hours left to register to vote
The deadline to register to vote in next month's Northern Ireland council elections is at midnight on Friday.
Would-be voters have until 11:59 BST to submit their registrations.
That can be done on the government's register to vote website.
Polls will open on 18 May to elect 462 representatives to all of Northern Ireland's 11 councils. Nominations for those seeking to run in the election closed on Monday.
The deadline to apply for a postal or proxy vote passed on Wednesday.
The poll on was pushed back by two weeks due to the coronation of King Charles III on 6 May.
The elections use the single transferable vote (STV) system, the same as is used for elections to the Northern Ireland Assembly.