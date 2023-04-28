Belfast Marathon: BBC to broadcast event live in full for the first time
The Belfast Marathon will be broadcast live in full online for the first time by BBC Northern Ireland this weekend.
With 14 camera positions and a drone, viewers will be able to watch all the key stages of the 26.2 mile race.
Coverage will begin at 08:45 BST on the BBC iPlayer and at the BBC Sport NI website on Sunday.
The marathon, which began in 1982, stretches across north, south, east and west Belfast.
It passes historic landmarks including City Hall and Parliament Buildings at Stormont.
Paul McClean, BBC Northern Ireland executive editor for music, arts and events, said: "We are delighted to be getting out and about again this spring and summer and are really pleased to be covering the Belfast City Marathon live for the very first time.
"You will be able to catch up with the coverage as it happens."
The programme will be hosted by BBC Sport presenter Nicola McCarthy who will bring updates and live interviews from the start and finish line.
In the commentary box will be BBC News NI correspondent, and veteran marathon runner, Mark Simpson.
Along the route, BBC presenter Rigsy (David O'Reilly) will run beside competitors while talking to them.
BBC presenter Anne-Marie Wallace will be talking to spectators at locations along the way.
Providing expert analysis will be international runner Katie Kirk who has represented Northern Ireland at two Commonwealth Games. She was also one of the torch-bearers at the 2012 London Olympics.
This year around 4,500 runners are competing in the marathon and wheelchair race, and 9,000 in the relay.
Among those hoping to complete a marathon for the first time is the Linfield footballer Ross Larkin.
Motorists in Belfast can expect some disruption on Sunday throughout the morning and early afternoon.
Roads on the marathon route will start to close wholly or partially from around 06:00 on Sunday until 16:00 approximately. Once all runners have passed points on the route, reopening of the roads will begin.